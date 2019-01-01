QQQ
SPX Flow offers engineering solutions in two segments: food and beverage segment and industrial segment. The food and beverage segment provides technology for dairy consumption, expansion to emerging markets, productivity improvements, and food safety. The industrial segment services the chemical, mining, air, and water treatment industries. Both segments sell products such as pumps, blenders, separators, air dryers, heat exchangers, and hydraulic tools. SPX Flow operates worldwide, with sales in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9400.770 -0.1700
REV401.800M394.000M-7.800M

SPX FLOW Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy SPX FLOW (FLOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPX FLOW's (FLOW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SPX FLOW (FLOW) stock?

A

The latest price target for SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) was reported by Barclays on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting FLOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.27% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SPX FLOW (FLOW)?

A

The stock price for SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) is $85.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPX FLOW (FLOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPX FLOW.

Q

When is SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) reporting earnings?

A

SPX FLOW’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is SPX FLOW (FLOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPX FLOW.

Q

What sector and industry does SPX FLOW (FLOW) operate in?

A

SPX FLOW is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.