|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.940
|0.770
|-0.1700
|REV
|401.800M
|394.000M
|-7.800M
You can purchase shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SPX FLOW’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) and Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO).
The latest price target for SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) was reported by Barclays on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting FLOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.27% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) is $85.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SPX FLOW.
SPX FLOW’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SPX FLOW.
SPX FLOW is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.