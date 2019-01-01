|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.580
|0.530
|-0.0500
|REV
|859.470M
|884.000M
|24.530M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tronox Holdings’s space includes: PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY), Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP).
The latest price target for Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) was reported by Barclays on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting TROX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.90% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) is $20.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Tronox Holdings (TROX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.
Tronox Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tronox Holdings.
Tronox Holdings is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.