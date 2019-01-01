QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.5/2.44%
52 Wk
15.61 - 26.33
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
19.89
Open
-
P/E
11.31
EPS
0.54
Shares
153.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 2:49PM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 12:25PM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 3:39PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:12PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Tronox Holdings PLC mines, manufactures and sells titanium dioxide (TiO2) mineral sands and soda ash. The firm organizes itself into one reportable segment, TiO2. The TiO2 segment mines mineral sand deposits and products, TiO2 and titanium feedstock, which are used to produce primarily paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. Tronox has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions contribute the vast majority of revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.530 -0.0500
REV859.470M884.000M24.530M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tronox Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tronox Holdings (TROX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tronox Holdings's (TROX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tronox Holdings (TROX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) was reported by Barclays on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting TROX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.90% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tronox Holdings (TROX)?

A

The stock price for Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) is $20.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tronox Holdings (TROX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Tronox Holdings (TROX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) reporting earnings?

A

Tronox Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Tronox Holdings (TROX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tronox Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tronox Holdings (TROX) operate in?

A

Tronox Holdings is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.