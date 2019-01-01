QQQ
Range
112.18 - 119.04
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/3.4M
Div / Yield
2/1.70%
52 Wk
59.46 - 128.81
Mkt Cap
32.4B
Payout Ratio
7.41
Open
113.54
P/E
5.09
EPS
7.99
Shares
272M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS7.8907.970 0.0800
REV10.550B10.364B-186.000M

Nucor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nucor (NUE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nucor (NYSE: NUE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nucor's (NUE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nucor (NUE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nucor (NYSE: NUE) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting NUE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.78% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nucor (NUE)?

A

The stock price for Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is $119.0753 last updated Today at 7:48:18 PM.

Q

Does Nucor (NUE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Nucor (NYSE:NUE) reporting earnings?

A

Nucor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Nucor (NUE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nucor.

Q

What sector and industry does Nucor (NUE) operate in?

A

Nucor is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.