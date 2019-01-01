QQQ
Range
45.04 - 45.98
Vol / Avg.
-/52.2M
Div / Yield
0.84/1.84%
52 Wk
34.41 - 50.11
Mkt Cap
368.1B
Payout Ratio
21.85
Open
45.17
P/E
12.76
EPS
0.82
Shares
8.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, home mortgage lending, vehicle lending, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does U.S. Trust private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.820 0.0600
REV22.230B22.165B-65.000M

Analyst Ratings

Bank of America Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of America (BAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of America's (BAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank of America (BAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting BAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.92% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of America (BAC)?

A

The stock price for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is $45.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of America (BAC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bank of America (BAC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of America’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Bank of America (BAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of America (BAC) operate in?

A

Bank of America is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.