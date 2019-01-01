|Q1 2022
|0.760
|0.820
|0.0600
|REV
|22.230B
|22.165B
|-65.000M
You can purchase shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bank of America’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
The latest price target for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting BAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.92% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is $45.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Bank of America (BAC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Bank of America’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank of America.
Bank of America is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.