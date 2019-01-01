QQQ
Range
49.78 - 53.43
Vol / Avg.
206.8K/259.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.31 - 61.79
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
53.02
P/E
12.42
EPS
1.72
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, steel framing, and other complementary building products. The company serves its products to commercial new construction, commercial repair and remodel, residential new construction, and residential repair and remodel (R&R). Its geographical segment is Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from Wallboard products and geographically from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6002.000 0.4000
REV1.060B1.151B91.000M

GMS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GMS (GMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GMS (NYSE: GMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GMS's (GMS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GMS (GMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for GMS (NYSE: GMS) was reported by Raymond James on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting GMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.40% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GMS (GMS)?

A

The stock price for GMS (NYSE: GMS) is $49.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GMS (GMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GMS.

Q

When is GMS (NYSE:GMS) reporting earnings?

A

GMS’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is GMS (GMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GMS.

Q

What sector and industry does GMS (GMS) operate in?

A

GMS is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.