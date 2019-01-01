GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, steel framing, and other complementary building products. The company serves its products to commercial new construction, commercial repair and remodel, residential new construction, and residential repair and remodel (R&R). Its geographical segment is Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from Wallboard products and geographically from the United States.