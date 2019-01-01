|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.600
|2.000
|0.4000
|REV
|1.060B
|1.151B
|91.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GMS (NYSE: GMS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GMS’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for GMS (NYSE: GMS) was reported by Raymond James on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting GMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.40% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GMS (NYSE: GMS) is $49.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GMS.
GMS’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GMS.
GMS is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.