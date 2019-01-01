QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/214.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.3 - 55.82
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.08
EPS
0.17
Shares
55.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 9:54AM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 6:13AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Central Garden & Pet Co understands that home is central to life and has nurtured happy and healthy homes for over forty years. Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a portfolio of more than sixty-five brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro, and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has offices across North America and Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.160 0.1100
REV619.630M661.398M41.768M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Central Garden & Pet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Garden & Pet's (CENTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) was reported by Truist Securities on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting CENTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.41% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)?

A

The stock price for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) is $42.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Garden & Pet.

Q

When is Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) reporting earnings?

A

Central Garden & Pet’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Garden & Pet.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) operate in?

A

Central Garden & Pet is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.