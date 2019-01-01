Central Garden & Pet Co understands that home is central to life and has nurtured happy and healthy homes for over forty years. Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a portfolio of more than sixty-five brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro, and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has offices across North America and Europe.