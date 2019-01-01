QQQ
Range
53.6 - 54.6
Vol / Avg.
171.2K/2.1M
Div / Yield
1.12/2.03%
52 Wk
51.97 - 71.06
Mkt Cap
13.1B
Payout Ratio
43.52
Open
53.86
P/E
34
EPS
0.55
Shares
239.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Masco is a global leader in home improvement and building products. The company's $5.1 billion plumbing segment, led by the Delta and Hansgrohe brands, sells faucets, showerheads, and other related plumbing components. The $3.2 billion decorative architectural segment primarily sells paints and other coatings under the Behr and Kilz brands.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.670 -0.0100
REV1.950B2.022B72.000M

Analyst Ratings

Masco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Masco (MAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Masco (NYSE: MAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Masco's (MAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Masco (MAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Masco (NYSE: MAS) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting MAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.77% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Masco (MAS)?

A

The stock price for Masco (NYSE: MAS) is $54.44 last updated Today at 2:55:49 PM.

Q

Does Masco (MAS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Masco (MAS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Masco (NYSE:MAS) reporting earnings?

A

Masco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Masco (MAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Masco.

Q

What sector and industry does Masco (MAS) operate in?

A

Masco is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.