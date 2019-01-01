QQQ
Range
11.91 - 12.01
Vol / Avg.
36.2K/83.8K
Div / Yield
0.47/3.92%
52 Wk
11.87 - 13.98
Mkt Cap
519.3M
Payout Ratio
70.42
Open
11.98
P/E
16.58
EPS
0
Shares
43.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 8:17AM
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax as is consistent with preservation of principal. Its product includes Mutual Funds, Exchange-traded funds, Money Market Funds, Variable Investments, and others. The company serves individual and institutional investors.

see more
Western Asset Managed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Managed (MMU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Managed (NYSE: MMU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Managed's (MMU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Managed.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Managed (MMU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Managed

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Managed (MMU)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Managed (NYSE: MMU) is $11.975 last updated Today at 4:23:40 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Managed (MMU) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Managed (MMU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Western Asset Managed (NYSE:MMU) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Managed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Managed (MMU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Managed.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Managed (MMU) operate in?

A

Western Asset Managed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.