Range
117.32 - 120.18
Vol / Avg.
437.2K/344.2K
Div / Yield
1.52/1.28%
52 Wk
112.37 - 158.97
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
41.55
Open
118.5
P/E
32.99
EPS
0.72
Shares
65.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, AptarGroup is a leading global supplier of dispensing systems such as aerosol valves, pumps, and closures to the consumer goods and pharmaceutical markets. With the bulk of its annual net sales coming from Europe (50% of sales) and the United States (33%), Aptar aims to increase its presence in Asia (10%) and Latin America (7%). Aptar's pharmaceutical division generates roughly one third of group sales but over two thirds of group profits.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.930 0.0200
REV784.830M813.993M29.163M

AptarGroup Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AptarGroup (ATR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AptarGroup's (ATR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AptarGroup (ATR) stock?

A

The latest price target for AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 126.00 expecting ATR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.77% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AptarGroup (ATR)?

A

The stock price for AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) is $119.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AptarGroup (ATR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) reporting earnings?

A

AptarGroup’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is AptarGroup (ATR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AptarGroup.

Q

What sector and industry does AptarGroup (ATR) operate in?

A

AptarGroup is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.