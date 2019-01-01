Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, AptarGroup is a leading global supplier of dispensing systems such as aerosol valves, pumps, and closures to the consumer goods and pharmaceutical markets. With the bulk of its annual net sales coming from Europe (50% of sales) and the United States (33%), Aptar aims to increase its presence in Asia (10%) and Latin America (7%). Aptar's pharmaceutical division generates roughly one third of group sales but over two thirds of group profits.