The Chemours Co is a global provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal and Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Titanium Technologies segment. The Titanium Technologies segment, a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in a variety of applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.