The Chemours Co is a global provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal and Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Titanium Technologies segment. The Titanium Technologies segment, a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in a variety of applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9200.810 -0.1100
REV1.570B1.575B5.000M

Chemours Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chemours (CC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chemours (NYSE: CC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chemours's (CC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chemours.

Q

What is the target price for Chemours (CC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chemours (NYSE: CC) was reported by RBC Capital on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting CC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.36% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chemours (CC)?

A

The stock price for Chemours (NYSE: CC) is $28.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chemours (CC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Chemours (CC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Chemours (NYSE:CC) reporting earnings?

A

Chemours’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Chemours (CC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chemours.

Q

What sector and industry does Chemours (CC) operate in?

A

Chemours is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.