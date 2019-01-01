QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Graco manufactures equipment used for managing fluids, coatings, and adhesives, specializing in difficult-to-handle materials. Graco's business is organized into three segments: industrial, process, and contractor. The Minnesota-based firm serves a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, and construction, and its broad array of products include pumps, valves, meters, sprayers, and equipment used to apply coatings, sealants, and adhesives. The firm generated roughly $2 billion in sales and $531 million in operating income in 2021.

Graco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graco (GGG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graco (NYSE: GGG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Graco's (GGG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Graco (GGG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Graco (NYSE: GGG) was reported by William Blair on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GGG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Graco (GGG)?

A

The stock price for Graco (NYSE: GGG) is $69.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graco (GGG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Graco (GGG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-14.

Q

When is Graco (NYSE:GGG) reporting earnings?

A

Graco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Graco (GGG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graco.

Q

What sector and industry does Graco (GGG) operate in?

A

Graco is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.