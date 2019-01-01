|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.630
|0.660
|0.0300
|REV
|518.940M
|539.619M
|20.679M
You can purchase shares of Graco (NYSE: GGG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Graco’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for Graco (NYSE: GGG) was reported by William Blair on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GGG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Graco (NYSE: GGG) is $69.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Graco (GGG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-14.
Graco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Graco.
Graco is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.