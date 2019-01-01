QQQ
Range
25.98 - 26.99
Vol / Avg.
121.6K/189.4K
Div / Yield
0.88/3.30%
52 Wk
16.17 - 28.84
Mkt Cap
792.4M
Payout Ratio
16.77
Open
26.89
P/E
8.29
EPS
1.1
Shares
30.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Hanmi Financial Corp is a Los Angeles-based bank that caters to Korean-Americans. The bank mainly focuses on small businesses and commercial and real estate loans. Hanmi also offers trade-finance products. The bank has several lending offices outside California and plans to expand outside the state mainly through acquisitions. The Bank's revenues are derived primarily from interest and fees on loans, interest, and dividends on the securities portfolio, and service charges on deposit accounts.

EPS
REV
EPS0.6001.090 0.4900
REV59.720M58.791M-929.000K

Hanmi Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Hanmi Financial (HAFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hanmi Financial's (HAFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hanmi Financial (HAFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) was reported by JonesTrading on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting HAFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanmi Financial (HAFC)?

A

The stock price for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) is $26.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanmi Financial (HAFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) reporting earnings?

A

Hanmi Financial's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Hanmi Financial (HAFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanmi Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanmi Financial (HAFC) operate in?

A

Hanmi Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.