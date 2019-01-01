QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.72 - 16.93
Vol / Avg.
74.6K/59.5K
Div / Yield
1.32/7.89%
52 Wk
16.49 - 19.89
Mkt Cap
532.3M
Payout Ratio
38.37
Open
16.88
P/E
4.87
EPS
0
Shares
31.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The fund's secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective. It seeks to achieve the objectives by investing a majority of its assets in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities. The portfolio composition of the company consists of the U.S. preferred securities, foreign preferred securities, common stocks, corporate bonds, and the short-term investments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

John Hancock Preferred Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock Preferred (HPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are John Hancock Preferred's (HPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Preferred.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock Preferred (HPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock Preferred

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock Preferred (HPS)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) is $16.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock Preferred (HPS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.

Q

When is John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock Preferred does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock Preferred (HPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Preferred.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock Preferred (HPS) operate in?

A

John Hancock Preferred is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.