Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Seventy-five percent of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while 25% comes from its commercial customers. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.