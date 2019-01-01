QQQ
Range
202.56 - 214.35
Vol / Avg.
642.7K/890.1K
Div / Yield
3.16/1.52%
52 Wk
173.79 - 273.65
Mkt Cap
35.7B
Payout Ratio
40.73
Open
201.51
P/E
28.96
EPS
2.38
Shares
168.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Seventy-five percent of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while 25% comes from its commercial customers. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7402.850 0.1100
REV2.330B2.320B-10.000M

Analyst Ratings

Motorola Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Motorola Solutions (MSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Motorola Solutions's (MSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Motorola Solutions (MSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) was reported by Barclays on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting MSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.18% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Motorola Solutions (MSI)?

A

The stock price for Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is $212.5 last updated Today at 5:26:23 PM.

Q

Does Motorola Solutions (MSI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Motorola Solutions (MSI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) reporting earnings?

A

Motorola Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Motorola Solutions (MSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Motorola Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Motorola Solutions (MSI) operate in?

A

Motorola Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.