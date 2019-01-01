QQQ
Dentsply Sirona is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. The majority of its products are sold through dental distributors, and over half of its sales are outside the U.S.



Dentsply Sirona Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dentsply Sirona's (XRAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) was reported by Baird on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting XRAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.14% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)?

A

The stock price for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) is $58.19 last updated Today at 6:07:26 PM.

Q

Does Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) reporting earnings?

A

Dentsply Sirona’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dentsply Sirona.

Q

What sector and industry does Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) operate in?

A

Dentsply Sirona is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.