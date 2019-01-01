|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.790
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|1.130B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dentsply Sirona’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) was reported by Baird on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting XRAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.14% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) is $58.19 last updated Today at 6:07:26 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Dentsply Sirona’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dentsply Sirona.
Dentsply Sirona is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.