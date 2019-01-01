QQQ
Range
101.09 - 104.09
Vol / Avg.
129.8K/76.5K
Div / Yield
1.28/1.24%
52 Wk
101.09 - 139.3
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
21.11
Open
102.76
P/E
17.49
EPS
1.61
Shares
22.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Stepan Co manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The surfactants segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells cleaning agents used in detergents, shampoos, body wash, fabric softeners, toothpastes, and other personal-care products. Surfactants are chemical agents that affect the interaction between two surfaces. The polymers segment sells polyurethane used to manufacture rigid foam for thermal insulation, as well as phthalic anhydride used to make plastic components for the construction, automotive, and boating industries. The specialty products segment sells chemicals used in food and flavoring. Most of Stepan's revenue comes from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0000.970 -0.0300
REV557.820M610.027M52.207M

Stepan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stepan (SCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stepan (NYSE: SCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stepan's (SCL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stepan (SCL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stepan (NYSE: SCL) was reported by Seaport Global on January 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stepan (SCL)?

A

The stock price for Stepan (NYSE: SCL) is $103.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stepan (SCL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Stepan (SCL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reporting earnings?

A

Stepan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Stepan (SCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stepan.

Q

What sector and industry does Stepan (SCL) operate in?

A

Stepan is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.