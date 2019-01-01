|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
|0.180
|-0.0200
|REV
|3.420B
|3.864B
|444.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TELUS (NYSE: TU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for TELUS.
The latest price target for TELUS (NYSE: TU) was reported by CIBC on March 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TELUS (NYSE: TU) is $24.965 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next TELUS (TU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
TELUS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TELUS.
TELUS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.