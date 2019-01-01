QQQ
Telus is one of the big three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier; the legacy telephone provider) in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides Internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers. Telus' other businesses participate in the international business services, health, security, and agriculture industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.180 -0.0200
REV3.420B3.864B444.000M

Analyst Ratings

TELUS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TELUS (TU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TELUS (NYSE: TU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TELUS's (TU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TELUS.

Q

What is the target price for TELUS (TU) stock?

A

The latest price target for TELUS (NYSE: TU) was reported by CIBC on March 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TELUS (TU)?

A

The stock price for TELUS (NYSE: TU) is $24.965 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TELUS (TU) pay a dividend?

A

The next TELUS (TU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is TELUS (NYSE:TU) reporting earnings?

A

TELUS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is TELUS (TU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TELUS.

Q

What sector and industry does TELUS (TU) operate in?

A

TELUS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.