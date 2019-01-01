QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Gladstone Land Corp is a real estate company. It is primarily in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It manages operations in one reporting segment. It is focused on the ownership of high-quality farms and farm-related properties that are leased on a triple-net basis to tenants with a strong operating history and deep farming resources.

Gladstone Land Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gladstone Land (LAND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gladstone Land's (LAND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gladstone Land (LAND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) was reported by EF Hutton on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting LAND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.85% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gladstone Land (LAND)?

A

The stock price for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) is $28.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gladstone Land (LAND) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gladstone Land (LAND) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) reporting earnings?

A

Gladstone Land’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Gladstone Land (LAND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gladstone Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Gladstone Land (LAND) operate in?

A

Gladstone Land is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.