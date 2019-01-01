QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/337.6K
Div / Yield
0.8/3.52%
52 Wk
16.73 - 27.5
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
115.38
Open
-
P/E
34.98
EPS
-0.07
Shares
49M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 15 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:47PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:40PM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 4:33PM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
UMH Properties Inc together with its subsidiaries is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of ownership and operation of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured homesites to private manufactured home owners. It also leases homes to residents. The company also owns the land, utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways, common area amenities, and other capital improvements. It earns income from leasing, brokerage, and appreciation. It is located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, and Maryland.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.220
REV41.020M45.978M4.958M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UMH Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UMH Properties (UMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UMH Properties's (UMH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UMH Properties (UMH) stock?

A

The latest price target for UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting UMH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UMH Properties (UMH)?

A

The stock price for UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) is $22.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UMH Properties (UMH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) reporting earnings?

A

UMH Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is UMH Properties (UMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UMH Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does UMH Properties (UMH) operate in?

A

UMH Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.