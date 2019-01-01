UMH Properties Inc together with its subsidiaries is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of ownership and operation of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured homesites to private manufactured home owners. It also leases homes to residents. The company also owns the land, utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways, common area amenities, and other capital improvements. It earns income from leasing, brokerage, and appreciation. It is located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, and Maryland.