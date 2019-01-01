QQQ
Range
81 - 82.74
Vol / Avg.
638.1K/546.3K
Div / Yield
1.6/1.92%
52 Wk
76.43 - 101.48
Mkt Cap
10.7B
Payout Ratio
44
Open
81.81
P/E
23.79
EPS
0.97
Shares
129.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributers, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a variety of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups, to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.790 -0.0400
REV1.550B1.640B90.000M

RPM International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RPM International (RPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RPM International (NYSE: RPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RPM International's (RPM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RPM International (RPM) stock?

A

The latest price target for RPM International (NYSE: RPM) was reported by RBC Capital on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 94.00 expecting RPM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.17% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RPM International (RPM)?

A

The stock price for RPM International (NYSE: RPM) is $82.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RPM International (RPM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) reporting earnings?

A

RPM International’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is RPM International (RPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RPM International.

Q

What sector and industry does RPM International (RPM) operate in?

A

RPM International is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.