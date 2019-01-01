|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.830
|0.790
|-0.0400
|REV
|1.550B
|1.640B
|90.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RPM International (NYSE: RPM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RPM International’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX).
The latest price target for RPM International (NYSE: RPM) was reported by RBC Capital on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 94.00 expecting RPM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.17% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RPM International (NYSE: RPM) is $82.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
RPM International’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RPM International.
RPM International is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.