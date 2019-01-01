QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
260.73 - 264.92
Vol / Avg.
145.4K/1.1M
Div / Yield
1.88/0.70%
52 Wk
169.34 - 282.73
Mkt Cap
39.6B
Payout Ratio
20.16
Open
263.9
P/E
30.39
EPS
-0.04
Shares
149.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 5:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 5:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 1:39PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 12:06PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
McKesson is a leading wholesaler of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospitals networks, and healthcare providers. Along with AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, the three account for well over 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry. McKesson is currently divesting from its pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution in Europe and Canada in order to redeploy capital to strategic growth areas in the U.S. (oncology network and ecosystem, and biopharma services). Additionally, the company supplies medical-surgical products and equipment to healthcare facilities and provides a variety of technology solutions for pharmacies.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.4206.150 0.7300
REV66.490B68.614B2.124B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

McKesson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McKesson (MCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McKesson's (MCK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for McKesson (MCK) stock?

A

The latest price target for McKesson (NYSE: MCK) was reported by UBS on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 303.00 expecting MCK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.68% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for McKesson (MCK)?

A

The stock price for McKesson (NYSE: MCK) is $264.21 last updated Today at 2:57:04 PM.

Q

Does McKesson (MCK) pay a dividend?

A

The next McKesson (MCK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is McKesson (NYSE:MCK) reporting earnings?

A

McKesson’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is McKesson (MCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McKesson.

Q

What sector and industry does McKesson (MCK) operate in?

A

McKesson is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.