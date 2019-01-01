|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.060
|0.100
|0.0400
|REV
|82.780M
|102.744M
|19.964M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Navigator Holdings’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS).
The latest price target for Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on June 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting NVGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) is $9.58 last updated Today at 8:20:07 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Navigator Holdings.
Navigator Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Navigator Holdings.
Navigator Holdings is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.