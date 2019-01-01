QQQ
Range
9.5 - 9.7
Vol / Avg.
67.4K/91.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.84 - 12.46
Mkt Cap
739.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.66
P/E
44.55
EPS
0.1
Shares
77.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Navigator Holdings Ltd is an owner and operator of a fleet of gas carriers. It provides gas transportation solutions for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. It offers international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gasses, and ammonia.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0600.100 0.0400
REV82.780M102.744M19.964M

Navigator Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Navigator Holdings (NVGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Navigator Holdings's (NVGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Navigator Holdings (NVGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on June 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting NVGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Navigator Holdings (NVGS)?

A

The stock price for Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) is $9.58 last updated Today at 8:20:07 PM.

Q

Does Navigator Holdings (NVGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Navigator Holdings.

Q

When is Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) reporting earnings?

A

Navigator Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Navigator Holdings (NVGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Navigator Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Navigator Holdings (NVGS) operate in?

A

Navigator Holdings is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.