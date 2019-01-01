|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03
|REV
|242.890M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.530
|0.620
|0.0900
|REV
|278.230M
|291.768M
|13.538M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Quanex Building Prods’s space includes: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR).
The latest price target for Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting NX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -28.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) is $22.3 last updated Today at 8:39:50 PM.
The next Quanex Building Prods (NX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Quanex Building Prods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Quanex Building Prods.
Quanex Building Prods is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.