Range
21.44 - 22.24
Vol / Avg.
76K/165.2K
Div / Yield
0.32/1.46%
52 Wk
20.32 - 29.02
Mkt Cap
744.6M
Payout Ratio
18.82
Open
21.57
P/E
12.91
EPS
0.63
Shares
33.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corp is a manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It manufactures engineered products like window components that include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, solar panel sealants and precision-formed metal and wood products among others. Its three operating segments are North American Fenestration being the key revenue driver, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.260

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV242.890M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.620 0.0900
REV278.230M291.768M13.538M

Quanex Building Prods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quanex Building Prods (NX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quanex Building Prods's (NX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quanex Building Prods (NX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting NX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -28.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quanex Building Prods (NX)?

A

The stock price for Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) is $22.3 last updated Today at 8:39:50 PM.

Q

Does Quanex Building Prods (NX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Quanex Building Prods (NX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) reporting earnings?

A

Quanex Building Prods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Quanex Building Prods (NX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quanex Building Prods.

Q

What sector and industry does Quanex Building Prods (NX) operate in?

A

Quanex Building Prods is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.