Quanex Building Products Corp is a manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It manufactures engineered products like window components that include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, solar panel sealants and precision-formed metal and wood products among others. Its three operating segments are North American Fenestration being the key revenue driver, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.