MasTec Inc is a leading infrastructure construction company operating primarily throughout North America. Its principal activities include engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrades of communications, energy, and utility infrastructure. The company installs wireless, wireline, and satellite communications; oil and gas pipeline infrastructure; conventional and renewable power generation; and other industrial systems. MasTec has five operating segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Communications segments. The company markets services individually and in combination with other companies to provide a wide range of solutions for customers.