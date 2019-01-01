QQQ
Range
84.04 - 88.4
Vol / Avg.
245K/529.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
82.08 - 122.33
Mkt Cap
6.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
84.18
P/E
17.57
EPS
1.53
Shares
76.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
MasTec Inc is a leading infrastructure construction company operating primarily throughout North America. Its principal activities include engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrades of communications, energy, and utility infrastructure. The company installs wireless, wireline, and satellite communications; oil and gas pipeline infrastructure; conventional and renewable power generation; and other industrial systems. MasTec has five operating segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Communications segments. The company markets services individually and in combination with other companies to provide a wide range of solutions for customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.290

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV1.880B

Analyst Ratings

MasTec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MasTec (MTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MasTec's (MTZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MasTec (MTZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 121.00 expecting MTZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.20% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MasTec (MTZ)?

A

The stock price for MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) is $88.19 last updated Today at 5:48:11 PM.

Q

Does MasTec (MTZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MasTec.

Q

When is MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) reporting earnings?

A

MasTec’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is MasTec (MTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MasTec.

Q

What sector and industry does MasTec (MTZ) operate in?

A

MasTec is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.