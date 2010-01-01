QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
365.520.68%
DIA
353.790.77%
SPY
452.950.68%
TLT
141.720.47%
GLD
168.220.08%
BTC/USD
38743.950.72%
Why The Stock Market Is 'Not Out Of The Woods Yet'
Why The Stock Market Is 'Not Out Of The Woods Yet'
Alphabet Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Revenue Beat, 20-For-1 Stock Split, Record Pixel Phone Sales
Alphabet Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Revenue Beat, 20-For-1 Stock Split, Record Pixel Phone Sales
How The Sports Betting Market Reacted To Tom Brady's Retirement: Super Bowl LVII Updated Odds
How The Sports Betting Market Reacted To Tom Brady's Retirement: Super Bowl LVII Updated Odds
Alphabet Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Revenue Beat, 20-For-1 Stock Split, Record Pixel Phone Sales
Alphabet Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Revenue Beat, 20-For-1 Stock Split, Record Pixel Phone Sales
How The Sports Betting Market Reacted To Tom Brady's Retirement: Super Bowl LVII Updated Odds
How The Sports Betting Market Reacted To Tom Brady's Retirement: Super Bowl LVII Updated Odds

Popular Stories

Arizona Senator Who Proposed The Bitcoin Bill Says People Should Be Able To Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Because It's A Matter of 'Freedom'
9 hours ago
BTC/USD
DOGE/USD
SHIB/USD
TSLA
Teen Who Asked For $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Says The Tesla CEO Has Blocked Him On Twitter
10 hours ago
AMZN
MSFT
TSLA
This Meme Coin Seeking To Merge Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Communities Is Up Over 60% Today
19 hours ago
DOGE/USD
SHIB/USD
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On The Rise — Sorry To Play Debbie Downer But Here's Why These Analysts Refuse To Sound The All-Clear Alarm
21 hours ago
BTC/USD
DOGE/USD
ETH/USD

Your Watchlist News

Exclusives

See more
This Fintech Is Getting Teens Into Investing, But Parents Can Still Keep A Close Eye
This Fintech Is Getting Teens Into Investing, But Parents Can Still Keep A Close Eye
NadaMoo CEO On Future Of Plant-Based Foods: It's Healthier And Tastes 'Better Than The Real Thing'
NadaMoo CEO On Future Of Plant-Based Foods: It's Healthier And Tastes 'Better Than The Real Thing'
EXCLUSIVE: Midwest Energy Emissions Announces Additional Supply Business With Large Utility Customer
EXCLUSIVE: Midwest Energy Emissions Announces Additional Supply Business With Large Utility Customer
EXCLUSIVE: Ammunition Firm AMMO Sees Q3 Sales To Increase Almost 290%
EXCLUSIVE: Ammunition Firm AMMO Sees Q3 Sales To Increase Almost 290%

Alternative Investments

What To Do With Your Rental Property Investments If The Housing Market Crashes
a day ago
Historical Returns For Rental Property Investments: How This Asset Class Compares
a day ago
Diversify Your Investment Portfolio With YieldStreet's Newest Offering For Low-Risk Exposure To Individual S&P 500 Stocks
4 days ago
ALGN
DHI
URI
EXCLUSIVE: Democratizing Access To Capital With Benzinga's 2022 Alternative Investment Listmakers
5 days ago
DOGE/USD
See more

Sponsored Content

What's Your Story? Guest Star Jeff Hoffman Digs Deep Into Branding In The Latest Episode of "GoingPublic®"
Sponsored
Explosive Growth: Smart Homes And The Internet-of-Things
Sponsored
AAPL
AMZN
GOOGL
2 others
Union Pacific Spending Over $100 Million On 20 Battery-Electric Locomotives
Sponsored
BRK-B
CAT
CNI
3 others

Benzinga Events

Compare Benzinga's Favorite Stock Brokers

  • Webull
    Best For
    Intermediate Traders and Investors
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through Webull's website
    More Details
  • Interactive Brokers
    Best For
    Global and Active Traders
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through Interactive Brokers's website
    More Details
  • SoFi Active Invest (Brokerage)
    Best For
    IPO Investing
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through SoFi Active Invest (Brokerage)'s website
    More Details
  • ETrade
    Best For
    Desktop Trading
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through ETrade's website
    More Details
  • Tradier
    Best For
    Inexpensive Options Trading
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through Tradier's website
    More Details
  • Charles Schwab
    Best For
    Fund Investing
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through Charles Schwab's website
    More Details
  • Robinhood
    Best For
    Beginners
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through Robinhood's website
    More Details

Compare Benzinga's Favorite Cryptocurrency Brokers