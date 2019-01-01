QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/191.2K
Div / Yield
0.86/6.42%
52 Wk
12.73 - 15.22
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
25.6
Open
-
P/E
3.99
Shares
104.1M
Outstanding
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a diversified closed-ended management investment company based in the United States. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total returns with less volatility. The fund invests its managed assets in a diversified equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate price movements of the S&P 500 Index. It also uses an index options strategy of writing (selling) index call options in seeking to moderate the volatility of returns relative to an all-equity portfolio. Its revenue is generated mainly from interest and dividend income.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (BXMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write's (BXMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (BXMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) was reported by Standpoint Research on January 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BXMX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (BXMX)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) is $13.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (BXMX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (BXMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (BXMX) operate in?

A

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.