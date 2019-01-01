Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital with income as a secondary objective. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities under normal market conditions. Its equity portfolio includes common stock, preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights to purchase such securities selected by the Investment Adviser. The company invests in various sectors, of which Food & Beverage, Financial Services, Equipment and Supplies, Entertainment, Consumer Products, Health Care, Diversified Industrial, Business Services, and Consumer Services accounts for the majority weightage.