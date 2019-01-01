QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.73 - 6.83
Vol / Avg.
724K/682K
Div / Yield
0.6/8.85%
52 Wk
6.41 - 7.57
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
21.98
Open
6.8
P/E
2.48
Shares
263.5M
Outstanding
Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital with income as a secondary objective. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities under normal market conditions. Its equity portfolio includes common stock, preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights to purchase such securities selected by the Investment Adviser. The company invests in various sectors, of which Food & Beverage, Financial Services, Equipment and Supplies, Entertainment, Consumer Products, Health Care, Diversified Industrial, Business Services, and Consumer Services accounts for the majority weightage.

Gabelli Equity Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gabelli Equity Trust's (GAB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gabelli Equity Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gabelli Equity Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)?

A

The stock price for Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) is $6.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) reporting earnings?

A

Gabelli Equity Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gabelli Equity Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) operate in?

A

Gabelli Equity Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.