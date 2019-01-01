QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Leggett & Platt Inc designs and produces engineered components and products found in most homes and automobiles. It operates its business through three segments namely Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products. Serving a broad suite of customers around the world, Leggett & Platt's products include bedding components, automotive seat support and lumbar systems, specialty bedding foam and private label finished mattresses, components for home furniture and work furniture, flooring underlayment, adjustable beds, and various other products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.770 0.0400
REV1.290B1.333B43.000M

Analyst Ratings

Leggett & Platt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leggett & Platt (LEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leggett & Platt's (LEG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Leggett & Platt (LEG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) was reported by Raymond James on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting LEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Leggett & Platt (LEG)?

A

The stock price for Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is $36.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leggett & Platt (LEG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Leggett & Platt (LEG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) reporting earnings?

A

Leggett & Platt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Leggett & Platt (LEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leggett & Platt.

Q

What sector and industry does Leggett & Platt (LEG) operate in?

A

Leggett & Platt is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.