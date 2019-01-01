Leggett & Platt Inc designs and produces engineered components and products found in most homes and automobiles. It operates its business through three segments namely Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products. Serving a broad suite of customers around the world, Leggett & Platt's products include bedding components, automotive seat support and lumbar systems, specialty bedding foam and private label finished mattresses, components for home furniture and work furniture, flooring underlayment, adjustable beds, and various other products.