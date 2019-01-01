|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.730
|0.770
|0.0400
|REV
|1.290B
|1.333B
|43.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Leggett & Platt’s space includes: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN), Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE), Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE).
The latest price target for Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) was reported by Raymond James on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting LEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is $36.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Leggett & Platt (LEG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Leggett & Platt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Leggett & Platt.
Leggett & Platt is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.