Range
5.15 - 5.51
Vol / Avg.
6.3M/8.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.28 - 9.09
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.49
P/E
10.76
EPS
0.13
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 5:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 1:38PM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 12:13PM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 10:33AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Cemex is the largest ready-mix concrete company and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world. In 2019, the company sold roughly 63 million tons of cement, 50 million cubic meters of ready-mix, and 135 million tons of aggregates. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had annual cement production capacity of roughly 105 million tons. The company generates roughly 24% of sales in Europe, 23% in Mexico, 30% in the United States, 13% in South America and the Caribbean, and 11% in Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.150 -0.0400
REV3.730B3.618B-112.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cemex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cemex (CX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cemex (NYSE: CX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cemex's (CX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cemex (CX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cemex (NYSE: CX) was reported by Barclays on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting CX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.26% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cemex (CX)?

A

The stock price for Cemex (NYSE: CX) is $5.22 last updated Today at 5:12:05 PM.

Q

Does Cemex (CX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 13, 2019.

Q

When is Cemex (NYSE:CX) reporting earnings?

A

Cemex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Cemex (CX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cemex.

Q

What sector and industry does Cemex (CX) operate in?

A

Cemex is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.