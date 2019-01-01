QQQ
Range
59.64 - 61.64
Vol / Avg.
3.6M/2.5M
Div / Yield
3.74/6.15%
52 Wk
42.55 - 66.78
Mkt Cap
27.4B
Payout Ratio
116.51
Open
61.14
P/E
18.93
EPS
0.88
Shares
445.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Oneok provides natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It owns extensive assets in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.890

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV4.340B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ONEOK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ONEOK (OKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ONEOK's (OKE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ONEOK (OKE) stock?

A

The latest price target for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) was reported by B of A Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting OKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.26% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ONEOK (OKE)?

A

The stock price for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) is $61.53 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does ONEOK (OKE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) reporting earnings?

A

ONEOK’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is ONEOK (OKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ONEOK.

Q

What sector and industry does ONEOK (OKE) operate in?

A

ONEOK is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.