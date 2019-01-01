QQQ
Range
166.27 - 175.92
Vol / Avg.
35.9K/111.4K
Div / Yield
5.68/3.22%
52 Wk
172.71 - 336.99
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
40.4
Open
169.69
P/E
13.21
EPS
3.59
Shares
11.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Medifast Inc is a US-based company that produces, distributes and sells products concerning weight loss, weight management, and healthy living. The company generates its revenue from point of sale transactions executed over an e-commerce platform for weight loss, weight management, and other consumable health and nutritional products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6502.910 0.2600
REV375.790M377.834M2.044M

Analyst Ratings

Medifast Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medifast (MED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medifast (NYSE: MED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medifast's (MED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Medifast (MED) stock?

A

The latest price target for Medifast (NYSE: MED) was reported by DA Davidson on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 341.00 expecting MED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.57% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medifast (MED)?

A

The stock price for Medifast (NYSE: MED) is $171.725 last updated Today at 3:24:05 PM.

Q

Does Medifast (MED) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Medifast (NYSE:MED) reporting earnings?

A

Medifast’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Medifast (MED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medifast.

Q

What sector and industry does Medifast (MED) operate in?

A

Medifast is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.