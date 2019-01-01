QQQ
Range
234.86 - 265.16
Vol / Avg.
222.7K/321.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
187.02 - 365.5
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
246.73
P/E
27.03
EPS
2.8
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. It generates revenues from the transportation of freight.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5602.760 0.2000
REV599.320M617.081M17.761M

Analyst Ratings

Saia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saia (SAIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saia's (SAIA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Saia (SAIA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting SAIA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.38% downside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Saia (SAIA)?

A

The stock price for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) is $264.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saia (SAIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saia.

Q

When is Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) reporting earnings?

A

Saia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Saia (SAIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saia.

Q

What sector and industry does Saia (SAIA) operate in?

A

Saia is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.