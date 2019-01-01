|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.560
|2.760
|0.2000
|REV
|599.320M
|617.081M
|17.761M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Saia’s space includes: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR).
The latest price target for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting SAIA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.38% downside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) is $264.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Saia.
Saia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Saia.
Saia is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.