QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
31.47 - 32.59
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.8/2.48%
52 Wk
28.15 - 44.39
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
69.57
Open
32.57
P/E
28.01
EPS
0.38
Shares
130.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 4:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 5:38AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 6:48AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several global industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. In addition, Flowserve has a worldwide network of Quick Response Centers to provide aftermarket equipment services. The aftermarket services help customers with installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are roughly split across many global regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.450 -0.0300
REV956.130M919.456M-36.674M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flowserve Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flowserve (FLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flowserve's (FLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flowserve (FLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting FLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.11% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flowserve (FLS)?

A

The stock price for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) is $31.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flowserve (FLS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Flowserve (FLS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.

Q

When is Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) reporting earnings?

A

Flowserve’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Flowserve (FLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flowserve.

Q

What sector and industry does Flowserve (FLS) operate in?

A

Flowserve is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.