|0.480
|0.450
|-0.0300
|956.130M
|919.456M
|-36.674M
You can purchase shares of Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Flowserve’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).
The latest price target for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting FLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.11% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) is $31.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Flowserve (FLS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.
Flowserve’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Flowserve.
Flowserve is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.