Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.

Belden Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Belden (BDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Belden (NYSE: BDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Belden's (BDC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Belden (BDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Belden (NYSE: BDC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting BDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.51% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Belden (BDC)?

A

The stock price for Belden (NYSE: BDC) is $53.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Belden (BDC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Belden (NYSE:BDC) reporting earnings?

A

Belden’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Belden (BDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Belden.

Q

What sector and industry does Belden (BDC) operate in?

A

Belden is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.