Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates McDonald's-branded restaurants in approximately 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. It functions through two sources which include company-operated restaurants and franchised restaurants segment. Their menu includes hamburgers, McNuggets, salad , sandwiches, french fries and others.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcos Dorados Holdings's (ARCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting ARCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.51% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO)?

A

The stock price for Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) is $7.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 10, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 6, 2020.

Q

When is Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) reporting earnings?

A

Arcos Dorados Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcos Dorados Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) operate in?

A

Arcos Dorados Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.