You can purchase shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arcos Dorados Holdings’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH).
The latest price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting ARCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.51% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) is $7.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 10, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 6, 2020.
Arcos Dorados Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arcos Dorados Holdings.
Arcos Dorados Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.