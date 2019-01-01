|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.750
|1.060
|0.3100
|REV
|3.470B
|3.655B
|185.000M
You can purchase shares of BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BorgWarner’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting BWA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.12% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) is $42.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next BorgWarner (BWA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
BorgWarner’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BorgWarner.
BorgWarner is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.