BorgWarner is a Tier I auto-parts supplier with four operating segments. The air management group makes turbochargers, e-boosters, e-turbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging. The e-propulsion and drivetrain group produces e-motors, power electronics, control modules, software, automatic transmission components, and torque management products. The two remaining operating segments are the eponymous fuel injector and aftermarket groups. The company's largest customers are Ford and Volkswagen at 13% and 11% of 2020 revenue, respectively. Geographically, Europe accounted for 35% of 2020 revenue, while Asia was 34% and North America was 30%.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7501.060 0.3100
REV3.470B3.655B185.000M

Analyst Ratings

BorgWarner Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BorgWarner (BWA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BorgWarner's (BWA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BorgWarner (BWA) stock?

A

The latest price target for BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting BWA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.12% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BorgWarner (BWA)?

A

The stock price for BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) is $42.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BorgWarner (BWA) pay a dividend?

A

The next BorgWarner (BWA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) reporting earnings?

A

BorgWarner’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is BorgWarner (BWA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BorgWarner.

Q

What sector and industry does BorgWarner (BWA) operate in?

A

BorgWarner is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.