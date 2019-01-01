|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|108.300M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tetra Technologies’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
The latest price target for Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) was reported by Stifel on February 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting TTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.01% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) is $2.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tetra Technologies.
Tetra Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tetra Technologies.
Tetra Technologies is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.