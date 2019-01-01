QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
ConnectOne Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The company through its holding provides banking services including lending, depository, and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. It is managed as one segment: a community bank. It generates revenue from net interest income.

ConnectOne Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ConnectOne Bancorp's (CNOB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) stock?

A

The latest price target for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) was reported by Raymond James on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting CNOB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)?

A

The stock price for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) is $33.61 last updated Today at 3:28:40 PM.

Q

Does ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) reporting earnings?

A

ConnectOne Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ConnectOne Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) operate in?

A

ConnectOne Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.