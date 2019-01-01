|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|0.790
|0.0300
|REV
|70.150M
|70.461M
|311.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ConnectOne Bancorp’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC).
The latest price target for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) was reported by Raymond James on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting CNOB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) is $33.61 last updated Today at 3:28:40 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
ConnectOne Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ConnectOne Bancorp.
ConnectOne Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.