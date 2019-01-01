QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.75 - 13.08
Vol / Avg.
65K/63.8K
Div / Yield
1.04/8.14%
52 Wk
12.51 - 15.78
Mkt Cap
351.2M
Payout Ratio
25.16
Open
12.81
P/E
3.09
Shares
27.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve a total return, consisting of high current income and potential capital appreciation.

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cohen & Steers Closed-end (FOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cohen & Steers Closed-end's (FOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cohen & Steers Closed-end.

Q

What is the target price for Cohen & Steers Closed-end (FOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cohen & Steers Closed-end

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohen & Steers Closed-end (FOF)?

A

The stock price for Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) is $12.865 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cohen & Steers Closed-end (FOF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cohen & Steers Closed-end (FOF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) reporting earnings?

A

Cohen & Steers Closed-end does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cohen & Steers Closed-end (FOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohen & Steers Closed-end.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohen & Steers Closed-end (FOF) operate in?

A

Cohen & Steers Closed-end is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.