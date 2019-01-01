Century Communities is an American construction company that focuses on the residential market. It has five homebuilding segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. Its sixth reportable segment is financial services operations, which provides mortgage, title, and insurance services to homebuyers. It has acquired land for homebuilding operations with the primary intent to develop and construct single-family detached or attached homes for sale on the acquired land. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also advertises directly to potential homebuyers through the Internet, newspapers, and trade publications. The company generates the most revenue from the Mountain segment.