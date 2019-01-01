QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/403.8K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.33%
52 Wk
51.95 - 86.07
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
3.11
Open
-
P/E
4.14
EPS
4.89
Shares
33.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 2:12PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:55AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 8:57AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Century Communities is an American construction company that focuses on the residential market. It has five homebuilding segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. Its sixth reportable segment is financial services operations, which provides mortgage, title, and insurance services to homebuyers. It has acquired land for homebuilding operations with the primary intent to develop and construct single-family detached or attached homes for sale on the acquired land. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also advertises directly to potential homebuyers through the Internet, newspapers, and trade publications. The company generates the most revenue from the Mountain segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.0704.780 0.7100
REV1.180B1.207B27.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Century Communities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Century Communities (CCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Century Communities's (CCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Century Communities (CCS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 102.00 expecting CCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.37% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Century Communities (CCS)?

A

The stock price for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) is $59.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Century Communities (CCS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Century Communities (CCS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) reporting earnings?

A

Century Communities’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Century Communities (CCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Century Communities.

Q

What sector and industry does Century Communities (CCS) operate in?

A

Century Communities is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.