|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.070
|4.780
|0.7100
|REV
|1.180B
|1.207B
|27.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Century Communities’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 102.00 expecting CCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.37% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) is $59.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Century Communities (CCS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Century Communities’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Century Communities.
Century Communities is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.