QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
9.7K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
549.59 - 825.62
Mkt Cap
102.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
24.34
EPS
9.17
Shares
172.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 11:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:31AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 54 million U.S. homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest U.S. cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.9608.930 1.9700
REV13.250B13.212B-38.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Charter Communications Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charter Communications (CHTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charter Communications's (CHTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Charter Communications (CHTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 650.00 expecting CHTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.15% upside). 45 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Charter Communications (CHTR)?

A

The stock price for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) is $595.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charter Communications (CHTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charter Communications.

Q

When is Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) reporting earnings?

A

Charter Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Charter Communications (CHTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charter Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Charter Communications (CHTR) operate in?

A

Charter Communications is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.