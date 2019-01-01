QQQ
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada's Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

Sun Life Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sun Life Finl (SLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sun Life Finl (NYSE: SLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sun Life Finl's (SLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sun Life Finl.

Q

What is the target price for Sun Life Finl (SLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sun Life Finl (NYSE: SLF) was reported by CFRA on May 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting SLF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -26.77% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sun Life Finl (SLF)?

A

The stock price for Sun Life Finl (NYSE: SLF) is $51.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sun Life Finl (SLF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Sun Life Finl (SLF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Sun Life Finl (NYSE:SLF) reporting earnings?

A

Sun Life Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sun Life Finl (SLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sun Life Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Sun Life Finl (SLF) operate in?

A

Sun Life Finl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.