QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/400.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.41 - 26.12
Mkt Cap
488.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.27
EPS
1.15
Shares
31.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:17PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Beazer Homes USA Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company specializes in single-family housing and multi-unit building construction in over 13 states and over 22 metro markets. Beazer Homes builds homes and communities that target first-time, move-up, and luxury homebuyers with an average selling price of roughly $300,000. From a geographic perspective, home sales in the western and eastern United States have been the leading sources of revenue for the company. Key metro areas include Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Tampa. The company also focuses on land purchasing and development to support future construction efforts as well as mortgage services for its homebuyers.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6701.140 0.4700
REV451.870M454.149M2.279M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beazer Homes USA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beazer Homes USA (BZH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beazer Homes USA's (BZH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Beazer Homes USA (BZH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) was reported by Zelman on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BZH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beazer Homes USA (BZH)?

A

The stock price for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) is $15.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beazer Homes USA (BZH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2007 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2007.

Q

When is Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) reporting earnings?

A

Beazer Homes USA’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Beazer Homes USA (BZH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beazer Homes USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Beazer Homes USA (BZH) operate in?

A

Beazer Homes USA is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.