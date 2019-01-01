|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.820
|0.820
|0.0000
|REV
|1.200B
|1.260B
|60.000M
You can purchase shares of Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Broadridge Financial Soln’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).
The latest price target for Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) was reported by Raymond James on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 192.00 expecting BR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.32% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) is $142.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Broadridge Financial Soln (BR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Broadridge Financial Soln’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Broadridge Financial Soln.
Broadridge Financial Soln is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.