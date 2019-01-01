QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.59 - 14.25
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/2.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.22 - 19.4
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
184M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 5:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:55PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 2:27PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 12:56PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 1:56PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 2:22PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 1:17PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 3:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 3:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 3:26PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Embraer SA based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Embraer manufactures regional aircraft, business jets, and defense and security products. The company also offers a range of services to support its installed base of hardware. Its defense and security business is currently focused on developing the KC-390 military transport aircraft. The company also produces aircraft systems and structural components. It operates through the following segments; Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets and Service and Support. The company generates maximum revenue from Commercial Aviation segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-18
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Embraer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Embraer (ERJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Embraer's (ERJ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Embraer (ERJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) was reported by UBS on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ERJ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Embraer (ERJ)?

A

The stock price for Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) is $13.635 last updated Today at 9:00:01 PM.

Q

Does Embraer (ERJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 16, 2017 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2017.

Q

When is Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) reporting earnings?

A

Embraer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Embraer (ERJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Embraer.

Q

What sector and industry does Embraer (ERJ) operate in?

A

Embraer is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.