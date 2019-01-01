ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 15.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 58% of which were liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.8 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.