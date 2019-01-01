|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.890
|2.050
|0.1600
|REV
|91.280B
|84.965B
|-6.315B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Exxon Mobil’s space includes: Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Eni (NYSE:E) and BP (NYSE:BP).
The latest price target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was reported by B of A Securities on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting XOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.57% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is $77.45 last updated Today at 5:58:19 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Exxon Mobil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Exxon Mobil.
Exxon Mobil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.