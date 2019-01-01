QQQ
Range
76.26 - 77.71
Vol / Avg.
15.9M/27M
Div / Yield
3.52/4.64%
52 Wk
52.1 - 83.08
Mkt Cap
327.9B
Payout Ratio
64.75
Open
76.89
P/E
14.06
EPS
2.08
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 15.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 58% of which were liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.8 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8902.050 0.1600
REV91.280B84.965B-6.315B

Exxon Mobil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exxon Mobil's (XOM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was reported by B of A Securities on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting XOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.57% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exxon Mobil (XOM)?

A

The stock price for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is $77.45 last updated Today at 5:58:19 PM.

Q

Does Exxon Mobil (XOM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) reporting earnings?

A

Exxon Mobil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exxon Mobil.

Q

What sector and industry does Exxon Mobil (XOM) operate in?

A

Exxon Mobil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.