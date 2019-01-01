QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. These investments include a variety of government-sponsored agency residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate-related securities. Agency mortgage-backed securities represent the largest share of this portfolio, while subprime residential mortgage loans and non-agency RMBS also make up substantial shares. A significant percentage of these securities are backed by properties in California. Chimera generates nearly all of its income from interest payments derived from its investments.

Chimera Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chimera Investment (CIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chimera Investment's (CIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chimera Investment (CIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.41% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chimera Investment (CIM)?

A

The stock price for Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) is $12.345 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chimera Investment (CIM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) reporting earnings?

A

Chimera Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Chimera Investment (CIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chimera Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Chimera Investment (CIM) operate in?

A

Chimera Investment is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.