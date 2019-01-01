|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.380
|0.460
|0.0800
|REV
|141.980M
|154.564M
|12.584M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chimera Investment’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.41% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) is $12.345 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.
Chimera Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chimera Investment.
Chimera Investment is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.