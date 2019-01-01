QQQ
Range
162.38 - 165.42
Vol / Avg.
121.9K/805.2K
Div / Yield
3.76/2.30%
52 Wk
99.7 - 180.37
Mkt Cap
16.9B
Payout Ratio
112.16
Open
164.54
P/E
55.21
EPS
2.03
Shares
103.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company's real estate portfolio consists primarily of apartment properties throughout the Sun Belt. Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta represent some of Camden's largest housing markets in terms of apartment units. The firm derives nearly all of its revenue from the leasing of properties to tenants through short-term agreements. Camden Property derives the majority of its revenue from the Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and southeastern Florida areas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.510
REV304.260M305.364M1.104M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Camden Prop Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Camden Prop Trust (CPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Camden Prop Trust's (CPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Camden Prop Trust (CPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting CPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.22% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Camden Prop Trust (CPT)?

A

The stock price for Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) is $163.12 last updated Today at 4:10:45 PM.

Q

Does Camden Prop Trust (CPT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Camden Prop Trust (CPT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) reporting earnings?

A

Camden Prop Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Camden Prop Trust (CPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Camden Prop Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Camden Prop Trust (CPT) operate in?

A

Camden Prop Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.