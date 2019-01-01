QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Building Products
Insteel Industries Inc manufactures steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. It manufactures and markets PC strand and welded wire reinforcement, including ESM, concrete pipe reinforcement, and standard welded wire reinforcement. The company's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: PC strand and WWR. Insteel generates its geographical revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-24
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9101.180 0.2700
REV153.990M178.459M24.469M

Insteel Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Insteel Indus (IIIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insteel Indus (NYSE: IIIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insteel Indus's (IIIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Insteel Indus (IIIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Insteel Indus (NYSE: IIIN) was reported by Kansas City Capital on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IIIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Insteel Indus (IIIN)?

A

The stock price for Insteel Indus (NYSE: IIIN) is $36.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Insteel Indus (IIIN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Insteel Indus (IIIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) reporting earnings?

A

Insteel Indus’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 24, 2022.

Q

Is Insteel Indus (IIIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insteel Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Insteel Indus (IIIN) operate in?

A

Insteel Indus is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.