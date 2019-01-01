FRP Holdings Inc is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The company's business segments are Leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the company (the Asset Management Segment); Leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment); real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings either alone or through joint ventures (the Development Segment); ownership, leasing and management of buildings through joint ventures (the Stabilized Joint Venture Segment).