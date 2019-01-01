QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
56.53 - 56.86
Vol / Avg.
8.6K/9.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45 - 65
Mkt Cap
532.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
56.86
P/E
17.97
EPS
0.04
Shares
9.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 10:20AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 1:21PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 2:36PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
FRP Holdings Inc is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The company's business segments are Leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the company (the Asset Management Segment); Leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment); real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings either alone or through joint ventures (the Development Segment); ownership, leasing and management of buildings through joint ventures (the Stabilized Joint Venture Segment).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FRP Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FRP Holdings (FRPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FRP Holdings's (FRPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FRP Holdings (FRPH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FRP Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for FRP Holdings (FRPH)?

A

The stock price for FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) is $56.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FRP Holdings (FRPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FRP Holdings.

Q

When is FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) reporting earnings?

A

FRP Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is FRP Holdings (FRPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FRP Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does FRP Holdings (FRPH) operate in?

A

FRP Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.